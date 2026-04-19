Pope Leo's Call for Unity in Angola: A Message of Hope Amidst Conflict

Pope Leo urged Angolans on Sunday to put aside their differences and heal the scars of past conflicts during a Mass attended by around 100,000 people near the capital, Luanda. In what was one of the major events of his Africa tour, Pope Leo called Angola a 'beautiful yet wounded country' due to its 27-year civil war.

He advised the people to work towards lasting peace and reconciliation. Concluding the Mass, Pope Leo criticized the escalating violence in Ukraine and emphasized the need for dialogue. He praised the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a 'reason for hope.'

The Mass attracted thousands of believers despite oppressive weather. Angola remains an oil-rich nation grappling with severe poverty. Leo, the first U.S. pope, condemned the exploitation of Africa by 'despots and tyrants' and urged leaders to prioritize their citizens' well-being over corporate gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)