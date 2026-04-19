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Diplomatic Brinksmanship: U.S. Engages Iran from Islamabad

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential military actions against Iran if negotiations in Islamabad fail. In a Truth Social post, he detailed a forthcoming meeting and described an offer as 'very fair and reasonable.' Trump threatened significant infrastructure damage in Iran if the deal is rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:59 IST
Diplomatic Brinksmanship: U.S. Engages Iran from Islamabad
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in a Truth Social post on Sunday that American representatives are set to arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate with Iran.

Trump asserted that the United States is proposing a 'very fair and reasonable deal' to Iran, emphasizing the importance of acceptance.

He warned of drastic repercussions, including targeting Iranian power plants and bridges, should Iran reject the offer, indicating the high stakes of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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