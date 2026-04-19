Amid Truce Talks, Iranians Face Economic Turmoil and Social Repression

In the wake of prolonged U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, Iranians are struggling to maintain a sense of normalcy amidst deteriorating economic conditions and societal tensions. Despite the destructive impacts of the conflict, daily life persists in Iran with shops open and families enjoying city parks.

The recent talks in Islamabad between Iran and the United States concluded without a resolution, leaving Iranians apprehensive about the potential for increased governmental repression. As the fragile ceasefire approaches its expiration, fears of renewed upheaval grow.

The legacy of a violent crackdown on Iranian protests earlier this year continues to resonate. Public frustration may escalate once the war ends, as citizens face restricted internet access, a strained economic landscape, and limited avenues for voicing dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)