Dinesh Trivedi Poised for Key Diplomatic Role in Bangladesh

Dinesh Trivedi, a respected political figure from West Bengal and former Union minister, is reportedly the frontrunner for the position of India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Pranay Verma, the current High Commissioner, is transitioning to a role as ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, starting April 10.

With political shifts in Bangladesh, India aims to appoint a seasoned politician like Trivedi to mend bilateral ties, especially after tensions rose post the interim government's rise in August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)