BJP Condemns Opposition for Blocking Women's Reservation Bill
The Arunachal Pradesh BJP criticized opposition parties for obstructing the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, labeling it as an anti-women move. Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul condemned the opposition's tactics and stressed the importance of women's participation in policymaking, warning of voter backlash in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Congress and its allies for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. The BJP accused them of undermining women's rights and displaying an anti-women mindset.
Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul emphasized that by opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the opposition is betraying half of India's population. Pul called the move a moral failure that missed a historic opportunity to enhance women's roles in policymaking and democratic participation.
Pul warned that opposition parties using political excuses and delaying tactics would face backlash from women voters. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's rights, reiterating BJP's dedication to women's empowerment and balanced representation in democratic institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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