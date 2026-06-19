More than 70 Congo medics infected with Ebola since outbreak started, WHO says
Seventy-five medics in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been infected with Ebola, resulting in 17 deaths since the outbreak began.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
A senior World Health Organization official said on Friday that 75 medics in Congo had been infected with Ebola and 17 of them had died since the current outbreak started there.
"When they are explaining to you how they live it, how they were infected … (it) can break your heart," a WHO emergency director, Marie Roseline Belizaire, told a press conference by video link from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.