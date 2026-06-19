More than 70 Congo medics infected with Ebola since outbreak started, WHO says

A Senior World Health Organization Official Said On Friday That Medics In Congo Had Been Infected With Ebola And Of Them Had Died Since The Current Outbreak Started There When They Are Explaining To You How They Live It

​A ​senior World ‌Health Organization official ​said on Friday ‌that 75 medics in Congo had been infected with Ebola ‌and 17 of them ‌had died since the current outbreak started there.

"When they ⁠are ​explaining ⁠to you how they live ⁠it, how they were infected … (it) ​can break your heart," ⁠a WHO emergency director, Marie ⁠Roseline ​Belizaire, told a press conference by video link ⁠from eastern Democratic Republic ⁠of ⁠Congo.