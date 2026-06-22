Iran, U.S. to start technical talks in Switzerland on implementing memorandum, says ISNA
Technical talks between Iran and the US on implementing their memorandum of understanding are set to begin in Switzerland on Monday, led by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.
- Country:
- Iran
Technical talks between Iran and the United States on mechanisms to implement their memorandum of understanding and forming related technical working groups will begin in Switzerland on Monday, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.
Iran's delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and includes political, economic and legal experts.
The talks are also being attended by representatives of mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, while Iran's main negotiating team headed by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has returned to Tehran.
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