Iran, U.S. to start technical talks in Switzerland on implementing memorandum, says ISNA

Technical talks between Iran and the US on implementing their memorandum of understanding are set to begin in Switzerland on Monday, led by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Reuters | Technical Talks Between Iran And The United States On Mechanisms To Implement Their Memorandum Of Understanding And Forming Related Technical Working Groups Will Begin In Switzerland On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 13:30 IST
Iran, U.S. to start technical talks in Switzerland on implementing memorandum, says ISNA
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Technical ​talks between ‌Iran and the ​United States on mechanisms ‌to implement their memorandum of understanding and forming related technical ‌working groups will begin in ‌Switzerland on Monday, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.

Iran's delegation ⁠is ​headed ⁠by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi ⁠and includes political, economic ​and legal experts.

The talks are ⁠also being attended by ⁠representatives ​of mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, while Iran's ⁠main negotiating team headed by Mohammad ⁠Baqer ⁠Qalibaf has returned to Tehran.

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026