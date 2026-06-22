Iran, U.S. to start technical talks in Switzerland on implementing memorandum, says ISNA

Technical Talks Between Iran And The United States On Mechanisms To Implement Their Memorandum Of Understanding And Forming Related Technical Working Groups Will Begin In Switzerland On Monday

​Technical ​talks between ‌Iran and the ​United States on mechanisms ‌to implement their memorandum of understanding and forming related technical ‌working groups will begin in ‌Switzerland on Monday, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.

Iran's delegation ⁠is ​headed ⁠by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi ⁠and includes political, economic ​and legal experts.

The talks are ⁠also being attended by ⁠representatives ​of mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, while Iran's ⁠main negotiating team headed by Mohammad ⁠Baqer ⁠Qalibaf has returned to Tehran.