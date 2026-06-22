Talks between Iran and US concluded successfully, Pakistan PM says
Iran and the US have concluded successful talks in Switzerland, yielding progress on a roadmap towards a final deal within 60 days and further technical talks.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Talks between Iran and the U.S. have concluded successfully in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.
"The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a high-level committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks," he said in a post on X.
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