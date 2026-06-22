Talks between Iran and US concluded successfully, Pakistan PM says

Iran and the US have concluded successful talks in Switzerland, yielding progress on a roadmap towards a final deal within 60 days and further technical talks.

Reuters | Talks Between Iran And The Us Have Concluded Successfully In Switzerland | Updated: 22-06-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 14:42 IST
Talks between Iran and US concluded successfully, Pakistan PM says
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

​Talks between ​Iran ‌and the ​U.S. have concluded successfully ‌in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

"The ‌discussions were held ‌in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging ⁠progress, ​including ⁠agreement on a roadmap toward ⁠a final deal within ​60 days, the establishment of ⁠a high-level committee to ⁠provide ​political oversight, and the commencement of further ⁠technical talks," he said in ⁠a ⁠post on X.

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