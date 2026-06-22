Talks Between Iran And The Us Have Concluded Successfully In Switzerland

​Talks between ​Iran ‌and the ​U.S. have concluded successfully ‌in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

"The ‌discussions were held ‌in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging ⁠progress, ​including ⁠agreement on a roadmap toward ⁠a final deal within ​60 days, the establishment of ⁠a high-level committee to ⁠provide ​political oversight, and the commencement of further ⁠technical talks," he said in ⁠a ⁠post on X.