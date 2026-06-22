EXPLAINER-UK PM Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?

Labour Party members and affiliates will elect a new leader by September, with the winner becoming Britain's seventh prime minister in 10 years.

Reuters | Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said On Monday He Would Resign | Updated: 22-06-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 14:43 IST
EXPLAINER-UK PM Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister ​Keir Starmer said on Monday ​he would resign, with a ‌new ​leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for Britain ‌to have its seventh leader in 10 years.

Here's what happens next: HOW DOES A LEADERSHIP CONTEST WORK?

Any candidate wishing to replace Starmer would need to secure the ‌support of 20% of Labour members of parliament. With Labour currently holding ‌403 seats, that equates to 81 lawmakers, including the challenger. Candidates also must hit thresholds for support from grassroots Labour Party organisations, and from affiliated organisations such as trade unions.

WHO GETS ⁠TO ​DECIDE THE WINNER? If ⁠more than one candidate qualifies, the winner is decided by a ballot of all Labour ⁠Party members and affiliates. The winner then becomes prime minister.

HOW LONG WOULD IT TAKE? Though ​the timeline is officially decided by the party's governing body, Starmer said ⁠nominations would open on July 9 and close before parliament goes into recess, which is ⁠scheduled for ​July 16.

He said if there were to be a contest, it should be completed by the time parliament returns, which is scheduled for September ⁠1. WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE'S ONLY ONE CANDIDATE?

If only one candidate meets the ⁠threshold for ⁠support, there is no vote: the candidate is elected unopposed as Labour leader and becomes prime minister.

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026