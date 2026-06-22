EU-Backed Programme to Modernise 20 Schools Across Moldova

Thousands of students across Moldova are set to study in warmer, safer and more modern learning environments under a major school rehabilitation programme backed by the European Investment Bank's development arm, EIB Global. The initiative is expected to transform education infrastructure across the country while supporting Moldova's broader efforts to align public services and facilities with European standards.

The programme will be financed through a €40 million loan from EIB Global and is expected to generate total investments of up to €51.5 million. The funding will support the renovation, reconstruction and modernisation of 20 schools, benefiting around 40,000 students while improving working conditions for teachers and school staff. The project is also expected to become the first EIB operation in Moldova to receive co-financing linked to the European Union's Growth Plan for Moldova, highlighting growing cooperation between Moldova and European institutions in support of the country's long-term development goals.

Major Upgrades Planned for Schools Nationwide

The programme will bring extensive improvements to school facilities across Moldova, addressing infrastructure challenges that affect the daily experience of students and educators. Many schools included in the project will receive comprehensive renovations covering classrooms, educational spaces and essential building systems. Planned works include upgrades to heating and ventilation systems, improved lighting, modern fire safety measures and accessibility features designed to create safer and more inclusive learning environments.

Schools will also benefit from modernised equipment and improved educational facilities that can better support teaching and learning activities. The investment is expected to create more comfortable classrooms where students can focus on their studies while teachers work in improved conditions.

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said the project represents far more than a construction programme. According to him, each renovated school reflects an investment in children, teachers and communities, helping create better public services and greater opportunities for future generations.

Education, Culture and Research Minister Dan Perciun echoed that view, noting that modern schools play a critical role in student success. He said the investment is designed to provide young people and educators with the resources and facilities they need while helping schools remain important centres of community life across Moldova.

Energy Efficiency and Climate Goals at the Heart of the Project

School buildings will undergo insulation upgrades and other energy-saving improvements aimed at lowering energy consumption and reducing operating costs. Renewable energy solutions will also be incorporated into selected facilities, helping schools become more sustainable while contributing to Moldova's climate objectives.

Officials expect the modernised infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the overall environmental performance of school buildings. Lower energy costs could also allow schools and local authorities to direct more resources toward educational activities and student support.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said the quality of school facilities can have a major influence on how children experience education every day. Safe, comfortable and modern learning environments, he noted, can help students stay motivated and focus on building their futures.

Nehammer also highlighted the importance of the project as the first EIB-backed initiative in Moldova expected to receive support through the EU Growth Plan for Moldova, describing it as an example of how European partnerships can accelerate investments that deliver direct benefits to citizens.

European Partners Support Moldova's Education Future

European Union Ambassador to Moldova Iwona Piórko described education as one of the most important investments any country can make. She said the school modernisation programme demonstrates how the EU Growth Plan for Moldova is being translated into practical projects that improve daily life while supporting the country's development ambitions.

The overall investment package combines a €40 million EIB loan with an €8 million contribution from the Republic of Moldova supported through the EU Growth Plan. The programme is also expected to receive a €3.5 million grant from the European Union under the Neighbourhood Investment Platform, pending final approval procedures.

The initiative supports several key national and international development frameworks, including Moldova's Education Development Strategy 2030, the National Development Strategy "European Moldova 2030", the EU-Moldova Association Agreement and the Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership.

Once completed, the programme is expected to deliver lasting benefits for students, teachers and communities across the country. By combining modern educational facilities with improved energy performance and safer learning environments, the project represents a significant step in Moldova's efforts to strengthen its education system and prepare young people for the future.