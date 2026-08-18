Russia has issued a stark warning to Britain regarding its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. According to a report in the Times, for the first time, British-made drones were allegedly used for long-range strikes against Russian targets.

The Russian embassy in London cautioned that London's actions would come with consequences, stressing the gravity of Britain's support for what they termed Kiev's 'terrorist machinery'.

Despite the allegations, Britain's Ministry of Defence hasn't confirmed any use of British drones. Meanwhile, Britain affirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine by pledging to supply 150,000 drones by 2026 in a nearly billion-dollar aid package.