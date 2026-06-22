At least three students ‌were killed and seven others injured when two students, aged 15 and 14, opened fire at a school in the city of Tacloban, southeast of Manila, police said. One of the suspects was arrested immediately after the shooting, while the ‌other later surrendered, authorities said.

Police said the suspects used a 9 mm Glock pistol and a .38-caliber revolver, ‌but it remains unclear how they obtained the firearms. Police said 40 empty shells were recovered from the crime scene. Allen Rae Co, the Philippine National Police spokesperson, said the pistol was issued to a police officer now under investigation and has been placed in ⁠the custody ​of the regional police, while ⁠the revolver is registered to a security agency based in Cebu City in central Philippines. School shootings are considered rare in the Philippines, ⁠which has relatively strict gun ownership regulations, including background checks and psychological evaluation requirements, though illegal firearms remain in circulation. The shooting occurred ​weeks after schools in the Philippines reopened following a months-long break. Both suspects have been turned over ⁠to social welfare authorities. Initial interviews indicated the two were allegedly bullied since they were in seventh grade. "Initially, the motive of the crime ⁠is ​a grudge related to school bullying," Co told reporters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, expressing sadness over the incident, ordered a thorough investigation and directed authorities to ensure safety and security in public places, especially schools. Police said the ⁠victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while additional personnel have been deployed at the school to ⁠ensure the safety of students, ⁠staff, parents, and the surrounding community. In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three ‌people, including former ‌Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.