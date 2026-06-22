DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 22

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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, ​JUNE 22 NEW DELHI - ‌China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 16th meeting of BRICS national security advisers and high representatives on national security in India (To June 23)

BRUSSELS - Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on state visit to Belgium (To June 24) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 78th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

MACAO SAR, People's Republic of China - APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting (To June 28) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 17th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

GLOBAL - International Day against ⁠Drug Abuse and ​Illicit Trafficking - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 ATHENS - Greece hosts defence conference in Athens (To June 30)

PYEONGTAEK - South Korea ⁠observes the 24th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash BEIJING/TAIPEI - 16th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

CHINA – 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the ⁠anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". ALGERIA - Algerian National People's Assembly Election

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3

SEOUL - Thailand’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will visit Seoul. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 4 SLOVAKIA – Slovakia Referendum Election.

UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY JULY 5

VIENNA - The seven OPEC+ countries will hold ​monthly meetings to review market conditions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 79th birthday of Nepal's Gyanendra, the last king of the Himalayan nation, who was deposed in 2008

LONDON – 21st anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people ⁠were killed and 700 injured. ANKARA - Turkey hosts NATO summit (To July 8)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN - 26th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 21st anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 15th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

BRUSSELS – EU Economic ⁠and ​Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 19th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 13 SEOUL - Member of the British royal family, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will make a three-day trip to South Korea. (To July 15)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson ⁠Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 19 SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20

MANILA - ASEAN foreign ministers hold an annual meeting. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 26th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's ⁠space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 15th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

MANILA - The Philippines hosts foreign ministers from 59 countries to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – ‌112th anniversary of the beginning of World War ‌1. PERU – 205th anniversary of Independence.

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