DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 22
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 16th meeting of BRICS national security advisers and high representatives in India from June 22 to 23.
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MONDAY, JUNE 22 NEW DELHI - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 16th meeting of BRICS national security advisers and high representatives on national security in India (To June 23)
BRUSSELS - Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on state visit to Belgium (To June 24) - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JUNE 23 - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 78th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.
MACAO SAR, People's Republic of China - APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting (To June 28) - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 17th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26
GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JUNE 29 ATHENS - Greece hosts defence conference in Athens (To June 30)
PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 24th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash BEIJING/TAIPEI - 16th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
CHINA – 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident.
SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". ALGERIA - Algerian National People's Assembly Election
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3
SEOUL - Thailand’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will visit Seoul. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 4 SLOVAKIA – Slovakia Referendum Election.
UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY JULY 5
VIENNA - The seven OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 79th birthday of Nepal's Gyanendra, the last king of the Himalayan nation, who was deposed in 2008
LONDON – 21st anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people were killed and 700 injured. ANKARA - Turkey hosts NATO summit (To July 8)
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN - 26th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.
JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 21st anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 15th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State.
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.
MUMBAI - 19th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JULY 13 SEOUL - Member of the British royal family, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will make a three-day trip to South Korea. (To July 15)
BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day.
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17
GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 19 SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean Presidency Election.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20
MANILA - ASEAN foreign ministers hold an annual meeting. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 26th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 15th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed.
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24
MANILA - The Philippines hosts foreign ministers from 59 countries to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JULY 27 - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.
GLOBAL – 112th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU – 205th anniversary of Independence.
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