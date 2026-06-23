Iran will never negotiate its defensive capabilities, president says

Irans Missiles Were Not In The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With The Us And Will Never Be

Iran's ​missiles ‌were not ​in the Memorandum of Understanding ‌signed with the U.S. and "will never be", Iranian President ‌Masoud Pezeshkian said at ‌a joint news conference with Pakistan's prime minister in ⁠Islamabad ​on Tuesday.

Iran ⁠will never negotiate its defence ⁠capabilities with any country and ​believes strongly that regional ⁠peace and stability can only ⁠be ​reached through honest discussions and intraregional cooperation, ⁠Pezeshkian added.