Iran will never negotiate its defensive capabilities, president says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran's missiles were not included in the Memorandum of Understanding with the US and will never be negotiated.

Reuters | Irans Missiles Were Not In The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With The Us And Will Never Be | Updated: 23-06-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 22:20 IST
Iran will never negotiate its defensive capabilities, president says
Masoud Pezeshkian
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's ​missiles ‌were not ​in the Memorandum of Understanding ‌signed with the U.S. and "will never be", Iranian President ‌Masoud Pezeshkian said at ‌a joint news conference with Pakistan's prime minister in ⁠Islamabad ​on Tuesday.

Iran ⁠will never negotiate its defence ⁠capabilities with any country and ​believes strongly that regional ⁠peace and stability can only ⁠be ​reached through honest discussions and intraregional cooperation, ⁠Pezeshkian added.

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