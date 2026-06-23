Iran will never negotiate its defensive capabilities, president says
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran's missiles were not included in the Memorandum of Understanding with the US and will never be negotiated.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's missiles were not in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the U.S. and "will never be", Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a joint news conference with Pakistan's prime minister in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Iran will never negotiate its defence capabilities with any country and believes strongly that regional peace and stability can only be reached through honest discussions and intraregional cooperation, Pezeshkian added.
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