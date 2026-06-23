Italy announces release of Flotilla activists detained in Libya
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the release of two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners who had been detained in Libya for approximately a month.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners detained in Libya had been released after spending about a month in custody.
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