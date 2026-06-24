South Korea's military says detains North Korean soldier near border

South Korea's military detained a North Korean soldier near the inter-Korean border after the soldier expressed an intention to defect to South Korea.

Reuters | South Koreas Military Detained A North Korean Soldier Near The Central Section Of The Interkorean Border Ontuesday Night | Updated: 24-06-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 09:36 IST
South Korea's military says detains North Korean soldier near border
Kim Jong-un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's military detained a North Korean soldier ‌near the central ‌section of the inter-Korean border onTuesday night, Seoul's ⁠Joint ​Chiefs ⁠of Staff said on Wednesday.

Authorities were ⁠investigating the incident, ​JCS said in a text ⁠message to Reuters. Yonhap News ⁠Agency ​reported the soldier expressed an intention ⁠to defect to South ⁠Korea, ⁠without citing a source.

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