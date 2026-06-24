South Korea's military says detains North Korean soldier near border
South Korea's military detained a North Korean soldier near the inter-Korean border after the soldier expressed an intention to defect to South Korea.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's military detained a North Korean soldier near the central section of the inter-Korean border onTuesday night, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.
Authorities were investigating the incident, JCS said in a text message to Reuters. Yonhap News Agency reported the soldier expressed an intention to defect to South Korea, without citing a source.
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