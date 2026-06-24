State Highway Renewal Programme Delivers Major Road Upgrades

The Government has completed its 2025–26 state highway renewal programme, marking another major milestone in its effort to improve road quality and strengthen transport infrastructure nationwide. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the programme reflects the Government's commitment to maintaining existing infrastructure and ensuring taxpayers receive greater value from public investment.

Backed by the State Highway Pothole Prevention Fund, the work forms part of a record $2.07 billion investment dedicated to road maintenance, drainage improvements and highway renewals under the 2024–27 National Land Transport Programme. The latest programme followed extensive renewal work completed during the previous summer and continued the focus on building roads designed to last longer and perform better under increasing traffic demands.

Weather challenges fail to slow progress

Road crews faced difficult conditions throughout much of the construction season, with several significant weather events affecting parts of the country, particularly in the upper North Island during the early months of 2026. Heavy rainfall and wet conditions created challenges for maintenance teams while also placing additional pressure on road surfaces. Water remains one of the biggest causes of road deterioration, making repair and renewal work more complex during periods of unsettled weather.

Despite those obstacles, crews completed substantial improvements across the state highway network. More than 1,800 lane kilometres received either new asphalt or fresh sealing treatments, while over 250 lane kilometres underwent full reconstruction. The results closely match the achievements recorded during the previous summer programme and have delivered hundreds of kilometres of upgraded roads for motorists and freight operators.

Focus remains on safer and longer-lasting roads

Some projects were unable to be completed due to weather disruptions and other operational challenges. Those sites will be carried over and finished during next summer's construction season, which will be the final year of the current National Land Transport Programme cycle. Bishop thanked local communities, motorists and freight operators for their patience during periods of roadworks and traffic management. He also acknowledged the efforts of contractors who continued working through challenging conditions to keep projects moving forward.

The Government says improvements in construction methods and traffic management practices are helping reduce disruption while maintaining safety around worksites. Better planning and communication with road users have also helped minimise delays during maintenance activities. With freight movement, daily commuting and regional travel all relying heavily on the state highway network, officials say continued investment in road renewals remains essential to supporting economic activity and improving journeys for New Zealanders across the country.