Tigress spotted in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve after 8 years, new entry in Tiger Census 2026 records

A tigress has been spotted in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh after a gap of eight years, adding yet another tally to the ongoing All India Tiger Census 2026, officials said. The tigress was captured on trap cameras installed as part of the national census exercise. Following preliminary verification, the images were shared with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which reportedly found no previous record of the animal, indicating that she is being added as a new entry in the country's tiger population records.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Varun Jain said the development reflects positive progress in the reserve's conservation efforts. "The ongoing All India Tiger Census 2026 in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve has yielded a positive result. Photos and videos of a tigress are being continuously captured by trap cameras, and it is suspected that she is establishing her territory within this tiger reserve. This is the first time in eight years that a tigress has made Udanti her home. Previously, in April 2025, a male tiger arrived here. He roamed for six to eight months and then moved away because the tigress was not present at that time," Jain said.

He added that continued conservation measures are being undertaken to strengthen tiger habitation and movement corridors in the region. "We are confident that we will certainly see new tigers here. We have established numerous facilities to ensure tigers stay here. For example, we have installed solar-powered pumps. We have constructed several crevices to provide water to wild animals. Along with this, our anti-poaching operation is ongoing from Maharashtra to Odisha to ensure the corridor remains safe," he said.

Jain further said the reserve is also promoting eco-tourism activities alongside conservation work. "Currently, since only one or two tigers are available in the tiger reserve, we have started gypsy safaris here. Along with tigers, we are also attracting other rare species like flying squirrels and rainbow squirrels. Birds like the Malabar-billed Hornbill, found in the Himalayas and the Western Ghats, are also found here. Focusing on them, we are conducting trekking programs, bird-watching programs, gypsy safaris, and homestays. In the future, we are preparing to provide employment to the local people," he added.

Officials said the presence of the tigress is being viewed as a positive indicator for habitat recovery and could further strengthen tiger conservation efforts in the region. According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the tiger population has increased to 3682 in 2022, as compared to 2967 in 2018. For conservation of tigers, 58 tiger reserves have been notified in India which occupy nearly 2.5% of the geographical area of the country. As part of a conservation effort, the Government of India, through the National Tiger Conservation Authority, has propagated a 3-pronged strategy. (ANI)