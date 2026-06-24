Young Conservatives: The New Face of Brazilian Politics

Ricardo de Lima Filho, a lifelong left-wing voter, now seeks a right-wing president. Dissatisfaction with the Brazilian economy and governance has swayed many young voters towards conservative options. This reflects a broader trend among young Brazilians distancing themselves from the left in search of more market-oriented policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ricardo De Lima Filho | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST
Young Conservatives: The New Face of Brazilian Politics

Ricardo de Lima Filho, a 34-year-old video game translator, has consistently supported left-wing presidential candidates, including Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022. This year, however, he aims to elect a right-wing leader, citing economic stagnation, deteriorating public safety, and corruption scandals as reasons for change.

Young Brazilians, especially men, are increasingly identifying with conservative ideologies, a trend mirrored in other parts of the world. The shift is partly attributed to economic disillusionment during leftist governments. Polls highlight that despite Lula's popularity, disapproval persists among young voters.

Politicians like Renan Santos and Flavio Bolsonaro are gaining traction among the youth by advocating for market-driven policies and addressing economic frustrations. The Workers Party is attempting to reconnect with young voters through issues like climate change, while urging political engagement despite perceived corruption.

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