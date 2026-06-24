Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Reassuring Gulf Allies Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Accords

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on a diplomatic mission to reassure Gulf allies, including the UAE and Kuwait, amidst skepticism surrounding a proposed U.S.-Iran peace accord. The agreement, which includes a $300 billion fund and sanction waivers, aims to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Met The Leaders Of The United Arab Emirates And Kuwait On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:52 IST
Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Reassuring Gulf Allies Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Accords
Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, pledging to safeguard their security amid skepticism of a proposed U.S.-Iran peace deal. This high-level diplomatic mission is Rubio's effort to bolster trust among Gulf allies concerned about Iran’s future military capabilities.

The agreement, historically significant as the first signed by Presidents from the U.S. and Iran since 1979, promises a $300 billion fund alongside waivers on some sanctions for Tehran. While visiting the UAE, Rubio emphasized the importance of not endangering allied security, addressing concerns about Iran's use of funds to strengthen its military.

Further discussions included maintaining safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway impacted by the recent conflict. Rubio’s rhetoric will be crucial in convincing skeptical regional partners, amid wider talks involving regional negotiations and reconciliation efforts set to occur in Saudi Arabia.

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