Chhattisgarh Pushes for Ayurveda Hub Status with New Institute Proposal

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Minister Amit Shah, advocating for an All India Institute of Ayurveda in the state. The institute aims to leverage Chhattisgarh's rich biodiversity to enhance Ayurvedic education and research. The proposal aligns with national plans to expand Ayurvedic healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:37 IST
Chhattisgarh Pushes for Ayurveda Hub Status with New Institute Proposal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Kartavya Bhavan, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has called on the Central Government to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the state, aiming to create a national hub for Ayurvedic medicine and research. During a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Sai emphasized the state's potential to contribute significantly to the field, citing its vast forest resources and rich biodiversity.

Chief Minister Sai highlighted the success of existing AIIA institutions in Delhi and Panaji, which have seamlessly integrated modern medical science with Ayurvedic practices. Sai pointed out that Chhattisgarh's natural resources and traditional medicinal knowledge make it an ideal candidate for hosting a new institute. The establishment of an AIIA in the state would not only advance healthcare but also offer extensive opportunities for education, research, and professional training.

The proposal, which aligns with the Union Budget 2026's initiative to set up three new AIIAs nationwide, is projected to enhance employment, research output, and academic development within Chhattisgarh. Union Minister Amit Shah recognized the state's developmental strides and assured the Central Government's support for enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

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