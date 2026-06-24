Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Move Disables Belarusian Signal Stations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the signal relay stations in Belarus, used by Russian drones to attack Ukraine, had ceased operation. This development follows his warning to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to disable the stations or face Ukrainian action. The shutdown's origins remain unclear, and verification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Wednesday That Signal Relay Stations In Belarus Being Used By Russian Drones To Attack Ukraine Had Stopped Working | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:40 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Move Disables Belarusian Signal Stations

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that the signal relay stations in Belarus, which were utilized by Russian drones for attacks on Ukraine, have stopped functioning.

This development comes in the wake of Zelenskiy's stern warning last Friday to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, demanding that the stations be dismantled, or Ukraine would be compelled to act.

As of June 22, the relay stations have ceased operation. Although the exact cause of the shutdown remains uncertain, Zelenskiy communicated to reporters that efforts to clarify the situation are ongoing. Reuters has not yet independently verified these claims.

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