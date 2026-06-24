Kremlin Awaits Resumption of Ukraine Talks with U.S. Envoys
The Kremlin has indicated that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are currently preoccupied with other matters, delaying discussions on Ukraine. However, talks are anticipated to resume once they're available. Moscow affirms its alliance with Belarus in case of any Ukrainian aggression against Minsk.
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are occupied with other matters, waiting on their return to discussions on Ukraine. This statement comes amid stalled peace negotiations with Iran involving both envoys.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed questions regarding the possibility of involving other envoys during the absence of Witkoff and Kushner. He affirmed that once they are available, talks will likely recommence.
In a related inquiry about potential Ukrainian aggression towards Belarus, Peskov stated firmly that Russia would steadfastly support Minsk against any threats, reaffirming the strong alliance between the two countries.
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