Power Cuts and Rising Tensions in Crimea

Power outages were reported in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine and Crimea, following Ukrainian drone strikes. The strikes have also exacerbated a fuel crisis in Sevastopol, leading to reduced train services and the closure of summer camps. One fatality was reported in a drone attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Power Was Fully Or Partially Cut Off Across The Russianheld Part Of Ukraines Kherson Region Bordering Crimea | Updated: 26-06-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 04:26 IST
Power Cuts and Rising Tensions in Crimea

On Friday, the Russian-occupied Kherson region in Ukraine faced widespread power outages, as announced by the acting Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, on Telegram, though he refrained from providing specific details.

In Sevastopol, the largest city in the annexed region of Crimea, authorities curbed power supply to mitigate pressure on the overburdened network. This action comes in response to a series of Ukrainian drone attacks, which have also sparked a significant fuel shortage. Responding to the crisis, Crimea's Russia-appointed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, on Thursday declared that the frequency of trains to Crimea, a favored vacation spot for Russian nationals, would be incrementally lowered. Additionally, summer camps for children have been halted. Aksyonov reported that on Thursday, one individual lost their life in a drone strike near the border of Crimea and the Russian-controlled Kherson area.

The mounting tensions and infrastructural challenges arise in the wake of continued military engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces, significantly impacting civilian life in the contested regions.

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