Kejriwal Visits Ayodhya Amidst Ram Temple Donation Scandal

In a politically charged visit, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday, intending to visit the Ram Temple. This visit comes amid a swirling controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations destined for the temple. Kejriwal was flanked by party MP Sanjay Singh and a cadre of enthusiastic party workers, who vocally expressed their opposition to the reigning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During an impromptu press interaction, Kejriwal invited media presence for his temple visit. Concurrently, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that the state would pursue strict action against anyone found culpable in the financial mismanagement affair concerning the temple's funds. He confirmed the registration of an FIR, indicating the gravity with which the government is treating the allegations.

On the other side of the aisle, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma criticized the opposition. He affirmed that the temple trust had preemptively registered an FIR before any opposition outcry, showcasing the action and transparency the government is championing. The case progresses as the state instituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with delving deeper into the donation scandal, signaling a commitment to accountability and justice.