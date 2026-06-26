Kumaraswamy Awaits CM for Crucial Talks on Bidadi Project with Farmers

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy plans to wait for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Byramangala on June 27 for discussions on the Bidadi project affecting farmers. Kumaraswamy emphasizes support for farmers and urges peaceful negotiations, amid government moves such as potential Section 144 imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:30 IST
Kumaraswamy Awaits CM for Crucial Talks on Bidadi Project with Farmers
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is set to attend a critical meeting with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Byramangala on June 27. The discussion will focus on the contentious Bidadi project that has impacted local farmers.

Kumaraswamy, speaking outside his Bengaluru residence, called for talks in the presence of affected farmers, highlighting the lack of a 'letter war' between him and the Chief Minister. He emphasized his willingness to support peaceful protests in accordance with the law.

The Union Minister accused the government of pressuring farmers who oppose land acquisition for the Bidadi township project. While some farmers have consented to the project, many remain resistant, citing threats and coercion. Kumaraswamy is reinforcing his support for these farmers and urging a resolution through dialogues.

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