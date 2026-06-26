Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Called On Friday For Clarification Of The Us Role In Trying To End The War In Ukraine In Written Answers To Media Questions

Amidst escalating global tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded clarity on the U.S.'s involvement in attempts to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict.

He highlighted conflicting reports about a supposed understanding between President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a summit in Alaska pushing forward a peace deal, which U.S. officials deny.

As both nations remain at odds over the substance of their past discussions, the U.S. continues its support to Ukraine, further complicating hopes for a diplomatic resolution.