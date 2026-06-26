Debate Over 'Spirit of Anchorage': U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Under Scrutiny

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called for clarity regarding the U.S.'s role in ending the Ukraine war, referencing a disputed agreement between Presidents Putin and Trump during last year's summit in Alaska. As the U.S. reaffirms its denial of any such understanding, tensions rise concerning future diplomatic efforts and military engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Called On Friday For Clarification Of The Us Role In Trying To End The War In Ukraine In Written Answers To Media Questions | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:09 IST
Debate Over 'Spirit of Anchorage': U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Under Scrutiny
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Amidst escalating global tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded clarity on the U.S.'s involvement in attempts to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict.

He highlighted conflicting reports about a supposed understanding between President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a summit in Alaska pushing forward a peace deal, which U.S. officials deny.

As both nations remain at odds over the substance of their past discussions, the U.S. continues its support to Ukraine, further complicating hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

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