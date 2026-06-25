Lukashenko Warns Against Belarus' Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko issued a cautionary statement to Ukraine, urging it not to pull Belarus into the ongoing conflict with Russia. This comes amid escalating tensions, where Moscow struggles to advance its position, and Ukraine counters with drone strikes deep into Russian territory.

Lukashenko, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized Belarus' preference for peace. He revealed that Ukrainian representatives recently visited Minsk, where he communicated Belarus' stance against being coerced into war. 'We need to reach a substantive agreement,' he stated.

The strategic importance of Belarus, a close Russian ally, is underscored by its shared borders with NATO states and Ukraine. Despite the Kremlin's denial of pressuring Belarus to escalate involvement, geopolitical dynamics remain complex as both nations depend on each other economically and militarily.