Current World News: A Snapshot of Turmoil and Transformation

Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs New Sudanese Notes Circulate In Rsf Areas

Reports show new Sudanese pounds circulating in territories controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, raising concerns about financial sources amidst ongoing conflict. The situation threatens to formalize the division within the nation.

Kenyan police have used tear gas to disband demonstrators marking the anniversary of deadly protests against tax hikes, a stark reminder of the nation's socio-economic challenges.

France issues warnings as a severe heatwave hits Europe, affecting public health and infrastructure, highlighting the need for urgent climate action.