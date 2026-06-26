The Rise of Gadi Eisenkot: Israel's New Political Gamechanger

Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief, is emerging as a strong contender against Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections. With a humble background and a reputation as a security hawk, he resonates with many voters disillusioned by Netanyahu's long tenure and corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israels Former Military Chief Gadi Eisenkot | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:35 IST
The Rise of Gadi Eisenkot: Israel's New Political Gamechanger

Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's former military chief and architect of the controversial 'Dahiyeh doctrine,' is rapidly becoming a formidable candidate to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the impending elections.

Known for his hawkish stance and as a political outsider, Eisenkot appeals to voters seeking change after the tumultuous Gaza wars and corruption scandals plaguing Netanyahu's leadership. His background, marked by personal sacrifices and a family history of military service, endears him to many Israelis, particularly among those of Middle Eastern descent.

Eisenkot's nascent political party, Yashar, might emerge as a pivotal force in forming a new coalition government. Despite skepticism over his diplomatic proficiency, his military credentials and centrist approach have captured the public's imagination, positioning him as a potential catalyst for Israel's political realignment.

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