The Rise of Gadi Eisenkot: Israel's New Political Gamechanger

Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's former military chief and architect of the controversial 'Dahiyeh doctrine,' is rapidly becoming a formidable candidate to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the impending elections.

Known for his hawkish stance and as a political outsider, Eisenkot appeals to voters seeking change after the tumultuous Gaza wars and corruption scandals plaguing Netanyahu's leadership. His background, marked by personal sacrifices and a family history of military service, endears him to many Israelis, particularly among those of Middle Eastern descent.

Eisenkot's nascent political party, Yashar, might emerge as a pivotal force in forming a new coalition government. Despite skepticism over his diplomatic proficiency, his military credentials and centrist approach have captured the public's imagination, positioning him as a potential catalyst for Israel's political realignment.