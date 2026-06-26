Ayodhya Donation Scandal: Eight Remanded in Ram Mandir Embezzlement Case

In a significant development in the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donation funds, a court in Ayodhya has ordered eight accused individuals to be held in judicial custody until June 29. The accused were presented in court following their arrest, marking a critical step in the high-profile investigation.

KC Verma, the Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, provided details of the case to reporters, stating that the accused, detained until Monday, would return to court for further proceedings on June 29. The authorities managed to recover a substantial sum of Rs 79,85,493 from the suspects, with the exception of Subhash, from whom no funds were retrieved, despite his alleged involvement in the conspiracy. The case implicates several public officials and State Bank of India (SBI) employees, as indicated by Verma, who mentioned that five or six of the accused are SBI employees.

The tumult began with an FIR registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, addressing the financial misconduct involving donations intended for Ram Temple construction. This FIR, lodged on June 25 by Krishanmohan of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accused the defendants of theft and orchestrating a sophisticated plan to misappropriate devoted funds. The special court handling the Prevention of Corruption Act was not in session on the day due to a holiday, leading to the remand extension.