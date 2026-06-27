Escalating Tensions: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Bases

Irans Revolutionary Guards On Saturday Said It Targeted Us Military Positions In The Region

In a bold statement on Saturday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards revealed they had launched an attack on U.S. military positions in the region. The strike comes as a retaliatory measure following a recent U.S. assault on Iran.

Although the Revolutionary Guards did not specify which U.S. positions were targeted, the move signifies heightened tensions between the two nations.

The initial announcement by the IRGC, vowing a 'swift and decisive' response, was posted by the semi-official ISNA news agency, which later removed the statement, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding situation.