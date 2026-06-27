Escalating Tensions: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Bases
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced a strike on U.S. military positions in response to recent U.S. attacks. The details of the targeted U.S. positions were not disclosed by the Guards. This follows a statement promising a 'swift and decisive' response, which was later deleted by IRGC's semi-official news agency.
In a bold statement on Saturday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards revealed they had launched an attack on U.S. military positions in the region. The strike comes as a retaliatory measure following a recent U.S. assault on Iran.
Although the Revolutionary Guards did not specify which U.S. positions were targeted, the move signifies heightened tensions between the two nations.
The initial announcement by the IRGC, vowing a 'swift and decisive' response, was posted by the semi-official ISNA news agency, which later removed the statement, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding situation.
ALSO READ
-
Global Tensions and Disaster Responses: A Worldwide News Update
-
Tensions Rise in the Strait of Hormuz: US and Iran Clash
-
Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz as U.S. Responds to Iranian Aggression
-
Tensions Rise in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Responds with Force
-
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow Swift Retaliation