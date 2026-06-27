Escalating Tensions: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Bases

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced a strike on U.S. military positions in response to recent U.S. attacks. The details of the targeted U.S. positions were not disclosed by the Guards. This follows a statement promising a 'swift and decisive' response, which was later deleted by IRGC's semi-official news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Revolutionary Guards On Saturday Said It Targeted Us Military Positions In The Region | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Bases

In a bold statement on Saturday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards revealed they had launched an attack on U.S. military positions in the region. The strike comes as a retaliatory measure following a recent U.S. assault on Iran.

Although the Revolutionary Guards did not specify which U.S. positions were targeted, the move signifies heightened tensions between the two nations.

The initial announcement by the IRGC, vowing a 'swift and decisive' response, was posted by the semi-official ISNA news agency, which later removed the statement, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding situation.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026