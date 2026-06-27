SpaceX and Charter Communications: A Mobile Merger in the Making?

SpaceX is reportedly in discussions with Charter Communications to partner on a consumer mobile phone service in the United States. The potential collaboration could enhance both companies' market offerings. The report, originating from Bloomberg News, remains unverified by Reuters at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spacex And Internet Provider Charter Communications Have Held Executivelevel Talks About Partnering On A Consumer Mobile Phone Offering In The United States | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:21 IST
SpaceX and Charter Communications: A Mobile Merger in the Making?
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SpaceX is in executive-level discussions with Charter Communications about a potential partnership for a consumer mobile phone service in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The collaboration, if confirmed, could significantly alter the landscape of mobile phone offerings in the market.

Reuters, however, has been unable to independently verify the specifics of the report.

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