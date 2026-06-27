SpaceX and Charter Communications: A Mobile Merger in the Making?

Spacex And Internet Provider Charter Communications Have Held Executivelevel Talks About Partnering On A Consumer Mobile Phone Offering In The United States

SpaceX is in executive-level discussions with Charter Communications about a potential partnership for a consumer mobile phone service in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The collaboration, if confirmed, could significantly alter the landscape of mobile phone offerings in the market.

Reuters, however, has been unable to independently verify the specifics of the report.