Hezbollah Chief Denounces Israel-Lebanon Agreement

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem criticized the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calling it null and a humiliation. He urged replacing it with the Iran-U.S. memorandum and declared any linkage of Israel's withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament as a violation of red lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:40 IST
Hezbollah Chief Denounces Israel-Lebanon Agreement

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has condemned the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement signed in Washington. He labeled it as null, a humiliation, and a surrender of sovereignty.

Qassem suggested it should be replaced with the Iran-U.S. memorandum to better serve regional interests.

In addition, he warned that any attempt to link Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Hezbollah's disarmament crosses a significant boundary for the group.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026