Hezbollah Chief Denounces Israel-Lebanon Agreement

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has condemned the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement signed in Washington. He labeled it as null, a humiliation, and a surrender of sovereignty.

Qassem suggested it should be replaced with the Iran-U.S. memorandum to better serve regional interests.

In addition, he warned that any attempt to link Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Hezbollah's disarmament crosses a significant boundary for the group.