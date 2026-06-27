Hezbollah Chief Denounces Israel-Lebanon Agreement
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem criticized the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calling it null and a humiliation. He urged replacing it with the Iran-U.S. memorandum and declared any linkage of Israel's withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament as a violation of red lines.
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has condemned the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement signed in Washington. He labeled it as null, a humiliation, and a surrender of sovereignty.
Qassem suggested it should be replaced with the Iran-U.S. memorandum to better serve regional interests.
In addition, he warned that any attempt to link Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Hezbollah's disarmament crosses a significant boundary for the group.