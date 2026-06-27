Hezbollah's Defiance: Rejecting U.S.-Brokered Lebanon-Israel Agreement

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has strongly opposed a recent U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel, calling it a surrender. This comes amid drone strikes by Israel and ongoing tensions, as over a million Lebanese have been displaced due to conflict. Qassem insists on armed resistance despite international efforts for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Rejected A Usbrokered Security Agreement Between Lebanon And Israel On Saturday A Day After It Was Signed | Updated: 27-06-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 19:24 IST
Hezbollah's Defiance: Rejecting U.S.-Brokered Lebanon-Israel Agreement
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Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel, labelling it a concession to Israel's interests. This stance worsens the ongoing conflict in which over a million Lebanese have been displaced, with recent drone strikes escalating tensions.

The contentious deal includes an Israeli military withdrawal from parts of southern Lebanon, conditional upon Hezbollah's disarmament. Despite these arrangements, Qassem criticizes the Lebanese government for undermining sovereignty, stressing continued armed resistance.

Israel, meanwhile, maintains its right to defend against perceived threats, having recently conducted a drone strike in Lebanon. Qassem argues that a previous Iran-U.S. memorandum should guide conflict resolution efforts instead of the current agreement, eyes fixed on maintaining Lebanon's territorial integrity.

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