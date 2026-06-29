Over 5,000 Join DMK Movement in Historic Induction

In a significant political development, more than 5,000 individuals from a range of political affiliations have joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by former AIADMK minister Benjamin. This mass induction took place at the Sri Vaaru Marriage Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Sunday, with DMK President and former Chief Minister MK Stalin overseeing the event.

Addressing the assemblage, Stalin lauded Benjamin for his strong leadership and dedication, noting the latter's history of robust factual arguments in the Assembly. Emphasizing the DMK's 75-year legacy, Stalin urged new and existing members to be prepared for upcoming elections, promising recognition for sincere efforts toward party success.

Stalin also criticized the current TVK-led government, citing economic and social setbacks. In contrast, he highlighted past DMK achievements, including significant industrial investment and welfare schemes like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. He stressed the global recognition these initiatives have received, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s model for development.