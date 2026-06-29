Over 5,000 Join DMK Movement in Historic Induction

Over 5,000 members from diverse political backgrounds joined the DMK party under the leadership of former AIADMK minister Benjamin at an induction event in Chennai. DMK President MK Stalin welcomed the new members, emphasizing the party’s commitment to self-respect and social justice, while criticizing the current administration's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:11 IST
Over 5,000 Join DMK Movement in Historic Induction
Former AIADMK minister Benjamin with MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, more than 5,000 individuals from a range of political affiliations have joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by former AIADMK minister Benjamin. This mass induction took place at the Sri Vaaru Marriage Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Sunday, with DMK President and former Chief Minister MK Stalin overseeing the event.

Addressing the assemblage, Stalin lauded Benjamin for his strong leadership and dedication, noting the latter's history of robust factual arguments in the Assembly. Emphasizing the DMK's 75-year legacy, Stalin urged new and existing members to be prepared for upcoming elections, promising recognition for sincere efforts toward party success.

Stalin also criticized the current TVK-led government, citing economic and social setbacks. In contrast, he highlighted past DMK achievements, including significant industrial investment and welfare schemes like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. He stressed the global recognition these initiatives have received, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s model for development.

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