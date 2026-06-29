Political Storm Brews Over Alleged Misleading Claims by Defence Minister

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad on Monday called for the resignation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, amid controversy over the acknowledgment of fallen soldiers during 'Operation Sindoor.' Hariprasad's demands followed Singh's 2025 parliamentary statement, claiming no soldier fatalities during the operation, now contradicted by recent disclosures.

The Congress leader stated on X that Singh's statement misled Parliament by denying soldier casualties, a contradiction exposed by the BJP government's recent acknowledgment of six soldiers who died during the operation. 'If Parliament was misled on such national importance, accountability cannot be avoided,' Hariprasad asserted, demanding Singh's resignation for misleading lawmakers.

The Defence Ministry clarified that tributes to the fallen heroes were timely, counteracting reports suggesting their sacrifice was only recently recognized. During a May 2025 press conference, the Director General of Military Operations paid homage to the soldiers, acknowledging their courage and awarding them gallantry honors as a testament to their sacrifice.