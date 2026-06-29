Political Storm Brews Over Alleged Misleading Claims by Defence Minister

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to resign over contradictions regarding soldiers' deaths during 'Operation Sindoor.' Hariprasad alleges Singh's previous statements contradicted recent acknowledgments of fallen soldiers. The Ministry of Defence clarifies that tributes were paid promptly, stirring political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:15 IST
Political Storm Brews Over Alleged Misleading Claims by Defence Minister
Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad on Monday called for the resignation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, amid controversy over the acknowledgment of fallen soldiers during 'Operation Sindoor.' Hariprasad's demands followed Singh's 2025 parliamentary statement, claiming no soldier fatalities during the operation, now contradicted by recent disclosures.

The Congress leader stated on X that Singh's statement misled Parliament by denying soldier casualties, a contradiction exposed by the BJP government's recent acknowledgment of six soldiers who died during the operation. 'If Parliament was misled on such national importance, accountability cannot be avoided,' Hariprasad asserted, demanding Singh's resignation for misleading lawmakers.

The Defence Ministry clarified that tributes to the fallen heroes were timely, counteracting reports suggesting their sacrifice was only recently recognized. During a May 2025 press conference, the Director General of Military Operations paid homage to the soldiers, acknowledging their courage and awarding them gallantry honors as a testament to their sacrifice.

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