Trump Announces Iran Meeting in Doha

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a meeting regarding Iran is scheduled for Tuesday in Doha. The announcement came via Trump's social media post, where he mentioned that Iran had requested the meeting. Further details about the agenda were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said A Meeting On Iran Would Be Held Tuesday In Doha | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:05 IST
Trump Announces Iran Meeting in Doha
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U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that discussions about Iran will occur on Tuesday in Doha. The announcement was made through a social media post where Trump noted Iran's request for the meeting.

The president's post, notably written in all capital letters, did not provide additional details about the agenda for the discussions.

The meeting follows ongoing tensions and diplomatic negotiations, emphasizing the importance of dialogue regarding Iran's regional influence and nuclear activities. Further information about participants or expected outcomes remains sparse, leaving much to speculation.

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