Keiko Fujimori Secures Narrow Victory in Peru's Presidential Race

Keiko Fujimori secured a narrow victory in Peru’s presidential runoff, leading with 50.135% of the vote. After weeks of examining contested ballots, the electoral authority completed the count. Fujimori's conservative approach emerged victorious against leftist Roberto Sanchez, who garnered 49.865%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keiko Fujimori Leads The Final Count In Perus Presidential Runoff After The Countrys Onpe Electoral Authority Finished Tallying Of The Vote On Monday After Weeks Of Reviewing Contested Ballots The Final Tally Shows The Conservative Fujimori With A Lead Of | Updated: 30-06-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 01:17 IST
Keiko Fujimori Secures Narrow Victory in Peru's Presidential Race

Keiko Fujimori has emerged as the winner in Peru's presidential runoff, the electoral authority announced on Monday.

After tallying 100% of the votes and reviewing contested ballots for weeks, Fujimori gained the upper hand with 50.135%, equating to 9,223,396 votes.

Her closest rival, leftist Roberto Sanchez, concluded the race with 49.865% or 9,173,755 votes.

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