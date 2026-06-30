Keiko Fujimori Secures Narrow Victory in Peru's Presidential Race
Keiko Fujimori secured a narrow victory in Peru’s presidential runoff, leading with 50.135% of the vote. After weeks of examining contested ballots, the electoral authority completed the count. Fujimori's conservative approach emerged victorious against leftist Roberto Sanchez, who garnered 49.865%.
Keiko Fujimori has emerged as the winner in Peru's presidential runoff, the electoral authority announced on Monday.
After tallying 100% of the votes and reviewing contested ballots for weeks, Fujimori gained the upper hand with 50.135%, equating to 9,223,396 votes.
Her closest rival, leftist Roberto Sanchez, concluded the race with 49.865% or 9,173,755 votes.