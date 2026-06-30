Fujimori's Narrow Victory Paves Way for Political Shift in Peru

Keiko Fujimori Leads The Final Count In Perus Presidential Runoff After The Countrys Onpe Electoral Authority Finished Tallying Of The Vote On Monday After Weeks Of Reviewing Contested Ballots The Final Tally Shows The Conservative Fujimori With A Lead Of

Keiko Fujimori has emerged as the victor in Peru's closely watched presidential runoff, securing 50.135% of the vote. The ONPE electoral authority completed its tally, revealing her narrow lead over leftist rival Roberto Sanchez, who garnered 49.865%.

Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, welcomed the results while underscoring her commitment to bringing 'order and hope' to Peru. She intends to unify the nation and combat widespread inequality and crime.

Despite the conclusion, dissent surrounds the elections as Sanchez disputes the results, alleging fraud without evidence. With planned protests in Lima and a pending legal appeal, Peru's political scene remains tense.