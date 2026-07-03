Dollar Dips as Yen Surges Amid Fed Rate Speculations

The Us Dollar Was On Track For The Biggest Weekly Drop In Nearly Three Months On Friday

The U.S. dollar is heading for its biggest weekly decline in nearly three months following a lackluster June jobs report. This development has dampened expectations for imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes, offering some respite to the faltering yen.

As the trading commenced in Asia, the euro maintained proximity to its two-week high at $1.1442. Meanwhile, sterling remained stable at $1.3361, gearing up for a 1.2% weekly gain, its best performance in almost three months. The Australian dollar, seen as risk-sensitive, traded at $0.6935, set to end a four-week losing streak, while New Zealand's kiwi climbed 1.2% on the week to $0.5702.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, including the yen and the euro, decreased by 0.2% to 100.77 after a 0.5% drop on Thursday. U.S. job growth slowed significantly in June, with a nonfarm payroll increase of 57,000, falling short of the anticipated 110,000 rise. This has led traders to reduce expectations for a Federal Reserve rate increase, with probability falling to 52% for a September hike, down from 64% the day prior, according to CME FedWatch. Treasury yields also pulled back, notably on two-year notes with a 4 basis-point drop.