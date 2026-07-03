Officer Sparks Controversy: Calls for Presidential Impeachment
Major Jason Watson, an active-duty U.S. Air Force officer, called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a Capitol protest. The Air Force has launched an investigation into his actions, which may violate military regulations on political activities.
Major Jason Watson, a U.S. Air Force officer, created a stir by publicly calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at a Capitol protest.
His actions prompted the Air Force to launch an investigation, noting the seriousness of potential misconduct and violations of regulations on military political activity.
Watson acknowledged the potential consequences of his words, emphasizing the importance of expressing his views despite the risks. Attempts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.