Officer Sparks Controversy: Calls for Presidential Impeachment

The Us Air Force Said On Thursday It Would Investigate A Uniformed Officer Who Called For The Impeachment Of President Donald Trump And Vice President Jd Vance During A Protest Event On The Steps Of The Capitol The Activeduty Officer

Major Jason Watson, a U.S. Air Force officer, created a stir by publicly calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at a Capitol protest.

His actions prompted the Air Force to launch an investigation, noting the seriousness of potential misconduct and violations of regulations on military political activity.

Watson acknowledged the potential consequences of his words, emphasizing the importance of expressing his views despite the risks. Attempts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.