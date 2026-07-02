Assam's Flood Relief Efforts Get Boost with Key Meeting in National Capital

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi to discuss flood relief and rehabilitation. Sarma thanked Rijiju for visiting Assam amidst the flood crisis and emphasized strengthening recovery efforts. Rijiju praised Assam's proactive approach during the floods, underscoring collaborative state and central strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:13 IST
Assam's Flood Relief Efforts Get Boost with Key Meeting in National Capital
Asaam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Left) and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Right). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi. The meeting, held at Rijiju's official residence, revolved around enhancing flood relief and rehabilitation measures in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude towards Rijiju for his recent visit to the flood-affected regions of Assam. He detailed this on social media, emphasizing the valuable observations shared by the Union Minister during their discussions aimed at bolstering recovery efforts.

Union Minister Rijiju lauded Assam's proactive response to the flood crisis, appreciating the leadership's contributions to the state's progressive development. The meeting also highlighted sustained coordination between central and state authorities to ensure comprehensive long-term recovery for Assam's flood-hit areas.

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