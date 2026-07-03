Moldovan Leadership in Transition: Prime Minister Munteanu's Resignation

Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu resigned, but will remain in office until a successor is appointed. President Maia Sandu plans to expedite the appointment process, consulting with parliamentary factions next week to nominate a candidate quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moldovas Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:03 IST
Moldovan Leadership in Transition: Prime Minister Munteanu's Resignation
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Moldova's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, has stepped down from his position. However, he will continue serving until a new prime minister is appointed.

President Maia Sandu assured the public that the appointment process would be swift, aiming to maintain governmental stability.

She announced that consultations with parliamentary factions will commence next week to select a suitable successor.

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