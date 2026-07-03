Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu Resigns: A Turning Point for Moldova

Moldova's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, announced his resignation on Friday, a decision that also results in the government's dissolution. This unexpected move leaves open the leadership of the nation.

Munteanu, premier since November 2025, cited personal principles as the reason behind his decision, although he provided no detailed explanation. 'Today, my term as Prime Minister comes to an end,' Munteanu posted on X. He added that he could no longer fulfill his mandate in line with his convictions.

The resignation puts pressure on President Maia Sandu and the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) during their second consecutive term. According to procedures, Sandu will consult with parliamentary groups to nominate a new candidate for prime minister. Munteanu, 62, was appointed after PAS's triumph in the September 2025 parliamentary election. Prior to his role, he worked extensively with international institutions such as the World Bank. Despite stepping down, Munteanu emphasized his continued service to the country, highlighting Moldova's European aspirations amid its historically divided political landscape.