Nagelsmann Steps Down: Germany's Soccer Shakeup

Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Will Step Down Following The Teams Early Exit At The World Cup

In the wake of Germany's disappointing exit from the World Cup, head coach Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly stepping down from his position. Bild newspaper disclosed the development, highlighting that the decision followed intensive discussions with top soccer officials in Germany.

The Bild publication revealed that the 38-year-old Nagelsmann chose to resign after engaging in a confidential three-hour meeting at the German Football Association (DFB) headquarters in Frankfurt. The coach had to explain the team's unexpected defeat to Paraguay, which saw Germany's premature exit in the round of 32.

Nagelsmann, who became the youngest coach to lead a team into the knockout stage in four decades, will reportedly receive a €7 million payoff. This marks another early World Cup departure for Germany after similar first-round exits in 2018 and 2022, despite winning the tournament in 2014.