Controversy Intensifies: INDIA Bloc Raises Election Commission Concerns in Letter to Chief Justice

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision process, alleging partisan actions and vote manipulation. He raised broader concerns about electoral integrity, linking them to alleged donation embezzlement. An INDIA bloc joint letter to the Chief Justice aims to address these issues and restore public faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:30 IST
Controversy Intensifies: INDIA Bloc Raises Election Commission Concerns in Letter to Chief Justice
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of operating in a "partisan manner" in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. This criticism is part of a broader attack on the integrity of the electoral system.

Ramesh alleged that the public's confidence in the current electoral framework has been "severely eroded," claiming widespread "theft of votes and seats." He linked these issues to the ongoing investigations into the alleged embezzlement surrounding donations for the Ram Mandir project, referring to it as a "triple-engine" government problem.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK, has consolidated its stance with a joint letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India, highlighting electoral concerns and the alleged improprieties under Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The letter is part of collaborative efforts to challenge the perceived undermining of democratic processes.

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