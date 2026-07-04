Controversy Intensifies: INDIA Bloc Raises Election Commission Concerns in Letter to Chief Justice

In a significant political move, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of operating in a "partisan manner" in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. This criticism is part of a broader attack on the integrity of the electoral system.

Ramesh alleged that the public's confidence in the current electoral framework has been "severely eroded," claiming widespread "theft of votes and seats." He linked these issues to the ongoing investigations into the alleged embezzlement surrounding donations for the Ram Mandir project, referring to it as a "triple-engine" government problem.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK, has consolidated its stance with a joint letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India, highlighting electoral concerns and the alleged improprieties under Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The letter is part of collaborative efforts to challenge the perceived undermining of democratic processes.