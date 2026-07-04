BJP's Urgent Plea: Legal Action over Cabinet Meeting Controversy

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has sought legal action against the alleged participation of private individuals in a state cabinet meeting. In a meeting with Governor R N Ravi, the BJP raised concerns over the state's law and order, criticizing the government's handling of criminal incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:42 IST
BJP's Urgent Plea: Legal Action over Cabinet Meeting Controversy
Tamil Nadu BJP President submits memorandum to TN Governor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran met with Governor R N Ravi on Saturday, advocating for legal measures concerning the alleged involvement of two private individuals in a recent cabinet meeting, which the BJP claims breaches confidentiality oaths. The meeting at Chennai's Raj Bhavan saw the participation of state BJP figures, including Arvind Menon and Narayanan Thirupathy, who called for stern action.

Nagendran expressed concerns over the Higher Education Minister's alleged inappropriate conduct with minors and highlighted the presence of John Arokiyasamy and Vishnu Reddy at the cabinet gathering. Additionally, the delegation appealed to the Governor to counsel Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The BJP further outlined a grim picture of the state's law and order, citing 151 rape cases, 85 murders, and over 80 drug trafficking incidents under the current government. Nagendran accused the administration of inaction, voicing frustration over the absence of concrete measures against crimes, despite frequent issuance of white papers and mounting allegations against ministers Sarathkumar and Nirmal Kumar concerning corrupt practices.

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