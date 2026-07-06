Karnataka Minister Demands Supreme Court Oversight in Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, questioning the impartiality of the current SIT. A crucial meeting discussed resignations and reshuffling of roles within the temple trust amidst allegations of financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:42 IST
Karnataka Minister Demands Supreme Court Oversight in Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has urged for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Reddy expressed doubts over the neutrality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the case.

Reddy criticized the SIT's formation, noting that its chairman is a member of the Temple Committee, raising concerns about the transparency and authenticity of the inquiry. He called for the involvement of a sitting Supreme Court judge to ensure an unbiased investigation, stating, "I urge the central government to appoint a present judge of the Supreme Court to oversee this probe."

The call for a higher judicial oversight follows a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which addressed the alleged financial irregularities. The meeting saw the acceptance of the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, amidst a reshuffle of trust roles. Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other key officials attended the meeting, emphasizing their belief in the judicial process to ensure justice.

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