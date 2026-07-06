Wall Street's AI-Chip Rally: Unexpected Gains Amid Tech Layoffs

Wall Street experienced a surge on Monday, largely driven by a rally in AI-related chip stocks such as Broadcom. Investors are optimistic about a robust second-quarter earnings season. Broadcom shares rose 3.8% after extending a custom chip deal with Apple till 2031, lifting the S&P 500 information technology sector index by 1.5% and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index by 2.6%.

Jake Dollarhide of Longbow Asset Management noted the exclusive nature of the current rally, primarily benefiting those invested in tech and semiconductor stocks. Despite the positive trends, concerns linger over potential impacts of prolonged high-interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.

A broader market shift is indicated as healthcare, industrials, and financials sectors show emerging strength. Meanwhile, Microsoft's decision to cut about 4,800 jobs has caused a stock dip, highlighting concerns over capital expenditure efficiencies. Upcoming earnings reports from major companies like Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo are awaited with high expectations.